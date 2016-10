THERE are well over 500 campdraft enthusiasts in town for the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft and you could pretty much stop and have a chat with every single one of them.

So that's what I did today.

Well, not every single one of them obviously, that would have taken me ages, but here's one.

Meet Sissy from Warwick.

She's the one who keeps the bison (not buffalo) for her campdrafting practice.