Watch out for deadly degrees

SUN SAFETY: With the mercury forecast to nudge 40 degrees, Queensland Ambulance Service urges people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

TEMPERATURES are soaring across the Southern Downs today and while the sun is out so are the heat stroke warnings.

With the mercury forecast to nudge 40 degrees today and again tomorrow, Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) urges people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

QAS Warwick officer in charge Jamie Taylor said demand for paramedics typically increases during hot weather.

"Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable in hot weather so watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and seek medical treatment immediately,” Mr Taylor said.

Heachaches, nausea, cramps, fainting, excessive sweating, tiredness and dizziness could indicate heat stress, he said.

"In extreme cases, people can lose consciousness and may collapse," Mr Taylor said.

Several hot days in a row put people at risk.

"Dehydration can be a problem on a string of hot days and while we haven't had any call outs this weekend, it can be quite random so we do ask people to keep an eye on the elderly in particular,” Mr Taylor said.

Residents can stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol, coffee and sugary drinks and staying out of the sun in the middle of the day.

Heath experts warn that part of the insidiousness of heat-related unconsciousness deaths and is how quickly they can happen.

Heat exhaustion can be reversed by moving to a cool location, loosening clothing and applying cool, wet washcloths to the body. But when people with heat exhaustion can't find relief, they can quickly advance to heat stroke.