WATCH: Spring Carnival fun at the Warwick Cup

THERE were some big wins on track at the Warwick Cup yesterday, but off track it was the fashion that had heads turning.

Dapper gents and demure ladies flaunted the best in spring racewear for the Rose City Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Warwick's Amie Barclay scored an array of prizes as best dressed lady with her floral ensemble, with Amanda Pierce as runner up, while Darwin girl Abbey Seidel won best millinery.

Kim and Gary Zerner were dubbed best dressed couple and Addison and Karla Grant were hot on their heels.