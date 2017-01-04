'We are going to **** you up': Resident receives shock note

A WARWICK resident has woken up to a vicious, threatening letter this morning.

Photos of the letter, posted on the popular Warwick Classifieds Facebook page, make reference to a barking dog and also makes various disgusting threats against the resident, the dog in question and the property.

The printed and anonymous letter was left in the resident's mailbox in Wood St, Warwick and is three pages long, with each page typed in a different font.

Warwick resident receives a terrifying letter.

The note says, "If you don't shut that ******* dog up, we're going to **** you up big time."

The author of the letter then goes on a three page rant, listing the steps that will be taken to "fix" the problem, including notifying council, the RSPCA, the police and lastly, killing the dog and dealing with the residents as well.

It's not the first time a resident in Warwick has received a vicious letter about a barking dog.

The Daily News reported on a similar incident in August 2016.