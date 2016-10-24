We lost an RM Williams store... but for what!

Warwick now boasts its very own RM Williams shop.

ON SATURDAY, I caught wiff of the closing down sale at RM Williams Warwick.

Naturally, I dropped everything I was doing, grabbed my purse, bolted to Grafton St and barged in expecting to leave hands filled with bags, and only a slight dent in the bank account.

I didn't particularly need anything, but half price is half price, and when RM Williams products go on sale they become somewhat reasonably priced for a strapped-for-cash journo like myself.

As I pay-passed the slightly oversized jacket that will probably just retire to my cupboard, the lovely manager told me I could take it to the brand-spanking-new Toowoomba store if I wanted to change sizes.

The new store our Warwick RM Williams was supposedly closed down to fund.

The new store that was meant to be the creme de la creme of RM Williams outlets.

Naturally, I was intrigued, and within 24 hours went from standing in the now closed down Warwick RM Williams to the new, highly-anticipated Grand Central shop.

Sadly, in my opinion, it ain't all that.

The store itself is roughly the same size as our old one, with slightly less stock.

It's more a fashion store, with high-end products and dressy outfits, rather than selling RM Williams' practical goods.

It's not somewhere you would go if you were looking for a wind resistant, thick, last-forever new jacket.

A new frock, sure, even some good boots, yep, but it doesn't offer all the hard-working, durable gear RM Williams built its name on.

It's a shame. There could have been something exciting in our RM Williams closing down, in that a new, bigger one was set to emerge just an hour's drive away.

But I'm afraid we've been gypped.

Instead of losing a store to gain something new and exciting, we've just been inconvenienced for nothing.