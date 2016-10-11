25°
We want to hear your side of the story

Jonno Colfs
11th Oct 2016
I WANT YOU: Send in your content for the new Warwick Daily News Community Edition.
I WANT YOU: Send in your content for the new Warwick Daily News Community Edition. Molly Glassey

EACH week, starting in tomorrow's free and brand new Warwick Daily News Community edition, the editorial team will be bringing you the latest news that matters to our community as well as, most importantly, input from you, the readers.

I'm Jonno Colfs, digital producer and reporter at the Daily News, and I want to hear from you.

I want your best stories, your rants and your raves.

Road need fixing? Know an unsung hero? I want to hear about your triumphs, your failures, your best days and your worst days.

Got a sporting story from the old days? Who's the most famous person you've ever met? Got a travelling story that'll make our eyes pop?

This is your opportunity to be heard about the topics that get you going and I encourage every one of you to make the most of it.

Email jonno.colfs@warwickdailynews.com.au or go to www.warwickdailynews.com.au/your-story and push the "submit your story” button.

Then follow the prompts.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Jonno Colfs, digital producer

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  daily news community, warwick, your story

I'm Jonno Colfs, digital producer and reporter at the Daily News, and I want to hear from you.

