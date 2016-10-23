Weather perfect for today's Heavy Horse Day at Yangan

KILLARNEY Lions Club member Glen Lamb reckons today's Mick Bradford's Yangan Heavy Horse Day will be up with the best down the years.

After only 4mm rain on Saturday at Yangan, large numbers of patrons have come early for the Heavy Horse Day.

The Killarney Lions Club is catering in a food tent.

"We have had a lot of patrons lining up early for food,” he said.

A bullock team is in action and organiser Mick Bradford is on hand with his heavy horses.

"There are numerous other displays,” Lamb said.

"The Heavy Horse Day will go to approximately 3.30pm so there is plenty of time for patrons to come out and have a look.”