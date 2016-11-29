WEATHER WATCH: Hail, thunderstorms, now heatwave on the way

STORMS have hammered the Southern Downs over the last few days, and they're not done yet.

On Sunday night Killarney was covered in hail, with pictures and footage of the town having a decidedly wintery look.

Last night it was Warwick's turn with Allora also copping a good dose of the marble sized ice.

Overnight Warwick also received a welcome 36mm of rain.

Storms and showers are again forecast this afternoon and evening and tomorrow with temperatures set to climb back into the 30s.

Today's expected top is 31, while tomorrow and Thursday should expect a top of 33 with a possible storm.

Then on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a low-intensity heatwave across much of southern Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The expected top in Warwick on Friday is 35.

Saturday is expected to swelter in 39 degree heat with a chance of showers and Sunday will be 36 with a shower or two.