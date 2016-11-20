Weather will heat up more this week

IF you thought it was hot at the weekend - stand by for hotter weather by Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Vinord Anand said yesterday's temperature was three to four degrees above average in parts of the Southern Downs.

The forecast for Warwick is for a top of 30 degrees today and then 29, 29, 32, 31 and 26 degrees from Monday to Friday.

"There was some activity over the Channel Country yesterday but no rain,” he said.

"This change will move through and there is the possibility of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday but not a lot of rain.”

Most of Queensland will be four to six degrees above average on Wednesday and Thursday.

"After the change, it will cool off on Friday with temperatures just below average,” he said.