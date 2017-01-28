Wedding bells not far away

BIGGEST YET: Warwick Wedding and Events owner Peta Murphy is excitedly preparing for the Rose City's largest wedding expo this Sunday.

BRIDES from around the region will be taking the Douglas Feez Pavilion by storm tomorrow for the Rose City's biggest wedding expo.

Warwick Wedding and Events business owner Peta Murphy said she was busy organising the mammoth expo, with more than 30 exhibitors showcasing their wares and services.

"This is my fourth expo and we have double the number of exhibitors as last year,” Mrs Murphy said.

"This time we'll have a fashion parade from 11am, and then Nash will be performing music.

"The parade will include dresses from Bridal Edge and bouquets from Wedding and Events.

"There will be a free glass of champagne on arrival, and this year we'll also have a little cafe set up with tea, coffee and other light refreshments.

"So the idea is visitors can come along enjoy the parade and some music, have a drink and take a bit of time to think about things and then go and take a look at the other stalls.”

Mrs Murphy said she was excited to be able to bring a range of exhibitors to brides-to-be, helping to attract plenty of visitors to the region just for the expo.

"Every year it gets bigger and bigger, and we have more interest from people outside the Warwick district who are lovely to contact us,” she said.

"We've heard from people from Dalby and Toowoomba, Tenterfield and even a couple from Gold Coast who are getting married here.

"As well as showing more traditional wedding options, this year we have quite a bohemian theme to the overall expo which is quite in fashion at the moment with a lot of bold, rich colours in bouquets and accessories.”

Visitors to the expo can check off everything from cakes to transport.

Mrs Murphy said there would even be some specials up for grabs.

"We've got Lawdy Miss Claudy Glamour from Brisbane coming along,” she said.

"She has cool vintage ideas. She sets up in caravan and does your hair and make-up.

"We'll also have marquees set up from brand new Warwick business DD Event Hire, so people can see how they can style marquees for the big day.

"Story Book Cakes will be showcasing some of their new styles and doing cake tastings.

"We also have lots of venues exhibiting this year including Abbey of the Roses, Happy Valley Retreat, Gordon Country and Cherrabah.

"As well as a few lucky door prizes, a lot of our exhibitors will have great specials on the day like gift packs and vouchers.

"Warwick Wedding and Events will be giving away three $200 vouchers.”

The expo will run from 10am to 2.30pm tomorrow in the Douglas Feez Pavilion of the Warwick Showgrounds.

For more information, visit the Warwick Wedding Expo event Facebook page or phone Peta on 0414683951