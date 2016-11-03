Wedding couples in love with our scenic locations

COUPLES looking for a wedding location with rustic charm are saying "I do" to the beautiful backdrops the Southern Downs has to offer - and Warwick is topping the list of spots to tie the knot.

Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages figures show almost half of the 137 weddings across the region last year took place in Warwick, making it the most popular place to get hitched.

Nearby Stanthorpe, home to some of the south-east's scenic wineries, followed with 34 weddings.

While last year's total number of nuptials is down on the 155 in 2014, marriage celebrants such as Erica Bailey have been kept busy and it is unlikely to slow down with spring being wedding season.

The Warwick-based celebrant said the area was popular because there were plenty of options in stunning locations, including venues incorporating the ceremony, reception and accommodation.

Ms Bailey said popular choices included Gordon Country, Cherrabah Resort, Queen Mary Falls at Killarney and Ballandean's Girraween Environmental Lodge.

She said couples were also getting married on the banks of the river in town in Warwick for a lovely yet laidback atmosphere.

"We are spoilt for choice around here," Ms Bailey said.

Ms Bailey said many of the weddings were for people who grew up in the area and moved away but returned home to get married as well as couples from Brisbane, Ipswich and out to St George.

She said the people in the region's weddings industry made the experience less stressful than dealing with city suppliers.

"They come to the country because it's laidback and because the people you deal with are laidback too," she said.

With research showing the average Australian wedding can add up to $36,000, Ms Bailey has found family and friends pitching in to be a popular strategy to avoid a blowout.

She said budget-savvy brides and grooms were using the talents available in their circle to trim costs.

Offering to make the cake or help with invitations or decorations could also be a more personal gift for the happy couple, she said.

"If you have people who want to do that and contribute without giving an actual gift and you have people who are capable, let them," she said.

POPULAR PLACES TO SAY 'I DO'

Top wedding locations in the Southern Downs last year:

* Warwick - 65

* Stanthorpe - 34

* Maryvale - 22

* Killarney - 11

Study finds special wedding dates more likely to end in divorce

CHOOSING Valentine's Day or a special number date for your wedding might seem quirky and romantic but a new study suggests it can spell doom for your marriage.

University of Melbourne economists discovered weddings celebrated on gimmick dates were 18-36% more likely to end in divorce than weddings on ordinary dates.

The report, Not Your Lucky Day: Romantically and Numerically Special Wedding Date Divorce Risks, revealed February 14 and same number dates such as 9/9/99 were up to five times more popular for nuptials than ordinary dates.

Report authors Dr Jan Kabatek and Professor David Ribar found differences in characteristics of couples who married on special dates explained some of the higher divorce risks.

These factors included they were more likely to have been married before and have children already, and were less alike in terms of education and age than spouses who married on ordinary dates.

The researchers said it was not the date that increased a couple's vulnerability but rather what the choice of date revealed about them.

"Couples who marry on ordinary dates may be more strongly influenced by characteristics of their relationships and their compatibility than couples who marry on special dates," Prof Ribar said.

The study used Dutch registries that covered all marriages and divorces in that country between 1999 and 2013.

ARM NEWSDESK