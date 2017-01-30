Wedding Expo a massive hit in Warwick

Sue Burley (left) and Peta Murphy (right) from Weddings and Events Warwick with Claire McKenzie, of Bridal Edge, at the Warwick Wedding Expo at Douglas Feez Pavilion.

WEDDINGS and Events Warwick co-owner Peta Murphy reckons 2017 will be a massive year for weddings after 500 people turned up for the Warwick Wedding Expo.

"This is our fourth expo and the biggest yet,” she said.

"We had three times the exhibitors compared to last year.”

"Nearly every group included a bride to be. A number were keen on weddings with a bohemian vintage style.”

The event co-organiser said a large number of groups were from out of town.

"We had lots of visitors from Stanthorpe,” Mrs Murphy said.

"Some people from out of Warwick are planning weddings in Warwick and others are looking at using many of the services from businesses in the town.”

Entertainment by wedding singer Nash was a big hit as was the fashion parade with 12 outfits from Bridal Edge.