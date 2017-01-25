Weddings: the good, the bad and the ugly

SOMETHING NEW: Check out the latest in wedding trends at this weekend's Warwick Wedding Expo.

'TIS the season to get hitched and wedding planner Peta Murphy knows a thing or two about the big day.

This year's wedding expo takes place on Sunday, so if you're a bride-to-be or know one, pop along and check it out.

What you can't leave to the last minute

Ms Murphy encourages being as organised as possible before your big day but there are always things you can leave until the last minute.

Here's a list of some items you can leave until a few days before the celebrations begin:

Practise your kiss. Seems odd, doesn't it? But you're about to kiss in front of a lot of people, including parents, grandparents and new in-laws.

Getting your nails done two days prior is recommended. Booking ahead is essential.

Don't leave booking your wedding decorator, photographer, venue or celebrant to the last minute. If you know who you want to work with, book as soon as possible to ensure locking them in.

Order your dress months in advance, with a reputable supplier that guarantees it will arrive in plenty of time in case you need alterations. I have worked with many unlucky brides who have had dresses arrive the wrong colour or size the week of the wedding, leaving no time to get them fixed. The same goes for bridesmaids' dresses.

Try not not to make major changes of colours, decorations and flowers the week of the wedding.

The biggest trends in weddings for 2017

Recent and upcoming weddings are bohemian style with lacy dresses, gorgeous large native bouquets and loads of greenery and matching head pieces.

Garden ceremonies are extremely popular with floral arbours.

We are still seeing the timeless beauty of a traditional wedding, with the formal look of roses in pastel colours.

How to lower your guest list

A guest list is a tricky task, you will find yourself ticking and crossing people on and off your list over and over.

I feel it's a personal thing. If you have always dreamed of a huge wedding with everyone from your family, then usually that's what you'll have.

If you are wanting an intimate wedding, it can get tricky with who to invite.

Unfortunately weddings are not cheap, so budget will play a big part in your decision.

Sit down as a couple and ask yourself - do we see these guests on a regular basis? Are they involved in our weekly life? Can you imagine your day without them there?

Things guests should never do

If you are a guest at a wedding, nothing upsets a bride more than when you arrive to their wedding wearing white.

Don't stand in the aislewhile the ceremony ison, even if you think you're going to take an amazing photo. Getting in the photographer's way ruins so many special memories.

I hear this with most brides: "I hope no one posts wedding photos on social media before me.” Wait until the bride and groom post their photos (unless they have given you permission to go first).

Make sure you have fun but don't drink too much - it's not a good look getting carried out of the reception after too many drinks.