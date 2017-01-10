WEEKEND CRIME: A midnight glassing and a great escape

BLOOD spilt at the Warwick RSL Sunday morning when 22-year-old woman allegedly glassed a patron.

BLOOD was spilled at the Warwick RSL Sunday morning when a 22-year-old woman allegedly glassed a patron.

The incident happened just after midnight in a smoking area at the Warwick RSL.

A woman in her late 40s received stitches to a large cut on her face.

A Warwick CIB detective said the women knew each other.

"There was a verbal argument in the smoking area and the incident happened during (that)” the detective said.

The woman is due to face Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Getaway

A MAN jumped the fence into a schoolyard to escape from an alleged attempt to run him over at 11am Saturday.

A domestic disturbance spilled into the West Warwick street and a woman allegedly drove over the kerb and on to the footpath in an attempt to run over the man.

Warwick police are investigating.

'Massive burnout'

IN other crime news, a man will need a lift to court in February after allegedly doing a massive burnout, and losing his car.

Senior Constable Matt Shield, of Allora Police, said the 22-year-old man was charged with careless driving. "He has had his car seized for 90 days,” Snr Const Shield said.

"The incident happened on Tuesday night, the man handed himself in to police on Wednesday morning and spent Wednesday night in the Warwick Watchhouse.

"He was released on bail Thursday morning.”

The Allora man is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on February 15.