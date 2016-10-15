23°
WEEKEND WEATHER: Sunny days, cold nights

Jonno Colfs
| 15th Oct 2016 9:13 AM
SUNNY DAYS: Get outdoors with your family.
SUNNY DAYS: Get outdoors with your family.

AFTER a couple of pretty wintery days and some biting winds, the weather is set to change.

A warm and sunny weekend is ahead for the Southern Downs.

Today will see a top in the mid to high 20s.

That wind is still hanging around but it will be warmer than the last few days.

Overnight temperatures will still be reasonably cool, getting down to between eight and 13 degrees.

Tomorrow, the forecast is for a fine and sunny day again with temperatures hovering in the high 20s.

On Monday we're looking at another change with a 60% chance of showers to begin the working week.

These showers are expected in the afternoon and evening.

By Tuesday the winds will ease and we should expect another fine and sunny day with temperatures in the mid to high 20s again.

Topics:  warwick weather

