Welcome to the team, Donna!

MEET the newest member of the Warwick Daily News team, ad rep Donna Hey.

What's your favourite movie?

Pretty Woman - I like the romance in the end of the movie.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

Criterion Hotel. I really like their lamb cutlets.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

My first grandson, Phoenix.

What was the last thing you bought?

This dress. I bought it for the new job.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

Pour a glass of wine.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

I think they would described me as happy, confident and giving.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

A bottle of wine, my phone and my husband.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

Ireland - I've visited before but it's absolutely beautiful and it's my mother's heritage.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A school teacher.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

I can sing.

What do you want to get better at?

My job.

What is your favourite memory?

My wedding day.

What would you want your final meal to be?

See above - Criterion Hotel lamb cutlets.

What words do you live by?

Live for today - something my mother use to say.