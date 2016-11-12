Wellcamp Airport opens gateway for region's producers

SOUTHERN Downs producers are set to have easier access to overseas markets, with Wellcamp Airport officially considered an international gateway.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud welcomed the move and said it was a big boost for business right across his electorate.

"Federal Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester officially announced the Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport, Toowoomba, is now classified as a regional international gateway under Australia's air services arrangements and this is great news for Maranoa," Mr Littleproud said.

"Now we've got an official international airport just down the road, opening up huge potential for expansion as Maranoa products can go directly from the Darling Downs across to Asia.

"Just last month, Cathay Pacific announced it would commence regular freight services from Toowoomba to Hong Kong - which is a great first step - but this announcement now means international airlines will be able to service Wellcamp without restrictions applying to the number of frequencies that can be operated between the airport and overseas destinations.

"This decision means producers, manufacturers and other businesses in my electorate can reap the rewards of a localised freight service, opening the door to more easily sell fresh produce in the growing Asian market."

Mr Littleproud said the development also meant Maranoa businesses could benefit from greater opportunities in tourism and trade.

He said he was excited as to what this meant for the prosperity of the Maranoa region.

"This announcement delivers on the Coalition Government's 2016 election commitment to support the airport in attracting increased international services as part of the regional package and proves our commitment to growing regional communities like Maranoa," Mr Littleproud said.