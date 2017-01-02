Wet reprieve ahead of working week

A high of 32C is expected to give way to a cooler night and possible heavy falls in Warwick.

SOUTHERN Downs residents can expect respite from the baking weather with showers forecast later today.

A high of 32C is expected to give way to a cooler night and possible heavy showers in the afternoon and evening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The mercury soared across the region on the weekend with Warwick recording a maximum of 37C yesterday and 38.3C on Saturday.

Today's temperature is expected to dip to 18C with winds north to north-westerly this morning tending southeast to south-westerly in the afternoon.

Cloud cover and showers will bring average daytime temperatures down throughout the week to 25C in Warwick, the bureau forecasts.

Weather bureau forecaster Michael Paech said showers and a possible storm late this afternoon could ease the sultry conditions and above average temperatures currently being experienced around Queensland's southeast.

"We are expecting the chance of some good showers and storms activity around the southeast corner of the state,” Mr Paech said.

"Some of those thunderstorms could produce some heavy falls as well.”

The highest recorded January temperature in Warwick city was 40.9C in 2014.

Temperatures are forecast to nudge 40C in western Queensland towns today such as Longreach, Charleville and Roma.