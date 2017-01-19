What a redback bite feels like

"You don't know how your body will react.”

THERE hasn't been a death from a redback spider sting in 50 years, however that can bring little relief to someone on the receiving end of a bite.

Tod Ashley was walking in his Gore St home backyard when a red back crawled onto his foot and bit him.

"It was a very fine, sharp pain,” he explained.

"But it hurt.

"I looked down immediately and watched the spider just walk off my foot.”

After 15 minutes wondering what to do, Mr Ashley, how has a heart condition, took himself to the Warwick Hospital Emergency Department.

"I considered riding it out, but, then I thought, if it starts to effect my heart, then that would be just stupid if I didn't get it checked,” he said.

"I stayed at the hospital for about two hours, and they were great.

"The treatment was monitoring and an icepack.

"My advice would be, no matter what you're bitten by, it may not be the bite that hurts you.

"There could be something already there it could exacerbate.

"You don't know how your body will react.”