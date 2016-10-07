Magistrate Thacker was up front with the Warwick woman, asking what she thought of the prosecution's submissions she be thrown in jail.

A MOTHER of four has been told by a magistrate that driving to IGA on a disqualified licence was a "stupid reason to go to prison”.

Magistrate Anne Thacker halted court proceedings to consider a sentence for Christina Nichole Candise Love, who faced significant jail time for breaching the court order.

Love was disqualified from driving for two years in September last year.

She was pulled over by police July 25 this year on Canning St, telling them she was "going to the shops to buy some groceries”.

Magistrate Thacker was up front with the Warwick woman, asking what she thought of the prosecution's submissions she be thrown in jail.

Love appeared complacent as she fronted the court.

"If that's what the prosecutor is asking... that's what the judge can decide... and I'll take the punishment,” she said.

Magistrate Thacker appeared annoyed at Love's response.

"What a stupid reason to go to prison,” she said.

Love's case was adjourned until later that afternoon.

She was sentenced to six months in jail but released on immediate parole.

Magistrate Thacker warned the mother from getting back behind the wheel.

"If you breach your parole, you'll put yourself in jail,” she said.