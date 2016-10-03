What a weekend to love Warwick

WEEKENDS can sometimes be a hard slog in the Daily News office.

It's usually a case of two journos writing a whole paper, rushing around town crossing our fingers for something interesting to happen.

Then there are weekends like the one just passed, when everything happens, all at once, and when you think it can't get any more hectic, a chicken walks into a pub.

You simply wouldn't get a story like this anywhere else but here; it's just one of those absurd, quintessential Aussie tales that makes for the perfect yarn and begs more questions than it answers.

But no one gives a hoot about why the chicken walked in to a bar.

It's simply easier to have a chuckle, give it a pat and pass it off to whoever has a bit of a backyard.

I only imagine what would happen if a chook walked in to some Fortitude Valley, overpriced cocktail bar; the whole place would go into lockdown.

Suited-up businessmen would point asking what kind of exotic bird it was, while girls squealed and jumped on tables.

But that's not who we are.

A chook walks in to a bar, and of course someone picks it up.

Of course it gets passed around. Of course it takes the courtesy bus home.

It makes you thankful to live in a place like Warwick.

A place where a chicken can walk in to a bar, and all you can do is laugh.

Molly Glassey

Reporter