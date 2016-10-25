What about cashing in on Gold Coast Games

Clare McMeniman holds the trophy as the Australian Diamonds celebrate their series defeat of New Zealand in the Constellation Cup. Many of the same players will be hoping to be in the team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

COMMENT WITH GERARD WALSH: This week might be all about the Warwick Rodeo but it is a good chance to look ahead 18 months to the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast.

There won't be too much campdrafting or rodeo in the Commonwealth Games but there will be athletics and netball and that could mean Allora pair Matthew Denny and Laura Geitz are each going for medals.

I realise Laura is having a break for the birth of her and husband Mark's first child but there has been no mention of the R word and the odds are she will be back for the Diamonds at the Commonwealth Games where the Aussies will be defending titleholders.

Talking about the Commonwealth Games, there are plenty of opportunities for our area to try to cash in.

I am part of a committee supporting the Southern Downs Regional Council push to attract teams to our area for training, attract foreign money you could say.

Council staff are vigilant in pushing the case for our area, anything to get our name out there for now or years to come is a bonus.

National teams in hockey and shooting have been to Warwick in the past for training camps and Games preparation.

Stanthorpe with its high altitude is an attractive centre for cycling, running and even triathlons with the terrain and a 50m outdoor pool.

I have been to the Games swimming facility at Southport and the venue is outdoors. While the Gold Coast may be a little warmer than the Granite Belt, there is heating for the pool at Stanthorpe.

Rugby and boxing are sports we could cater for along with any sport where a stadium is needed. With Games preparations, cross training is the go which brings WIRAC into play.

The Warwick Gymnastics Club is building a new international arena which will push its chances to host a Games team.

It is exciting the Games will be so close to us in 2018 and hopefully there are some benefits for our region.