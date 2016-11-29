31°
Lifestyle

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

Georja Ryan
| 29th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas.
Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas. Jupiterimages

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY'RE always the most easy-going when it comes to gifts, yet that seems to make them the hardest candidates to buy for.

So we've pulled together seven things Dad might like for Christmas this year that isn't another pair of socks, jocks or aftershave.

1. Tools: If he seems to spend half his life out in the shed building, fixing, creating who knows what, then it's probably a safe bet tools will be well used. But remember he's an expert with this stuff, so work out which brands he likes and don't just pick the cheap, dodgy option.

2. Sports merchandise: Because every dad has a favourite sporting team and wearing a State of Origin jersey, or the colours of his 'family' makes him feel pretty special.

3. Food and alcohol: They're two things your dad probably enjoys, so why not create a hamper with his favourite goodies? Or better yet, a dinner voucher to his favourite restaurant where he can have his favourite food and drink.

4. Tickets: Tickets to anything really. Favourite band, theatre show, sporting match - tickets are always a fun idea and well-received.

5. Outdoorsy things: As many a dad has told us, too many fishing rods is still never enough. If he's the outdoorsy-type, what about fishing gear, something for the boat or a tent?

6. Your company: Believe it or not, dads normally only want one thing at Christmas time - the family all together in one place.

7. A year of unlimited news with a FREE tablet: This is the gift that keeps on giving every day! This Christmas, we're offering a crazy deal with our 12-month unlimited digital news subscription including a free weekend paper delivered, unlimited access to the Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ for NSW), the Washington Post and - get this - a FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" tablet! This offer will only work as a gift if Dad lives at the same address as the person buying it, but even if you wanted to keep the news subscription and give away the tablet that's a cracker of a gift! Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 for more.

Topics:  christmas digital subscriptions

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

2500 hired in three months as public service balloons

2500 hired in three months as public service balloons

MORE than 2500 people were hired as public servants by the Queensland Government in just three months, as the state’s public service workers top 212,000.

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas.

GIVE Dad something he really wants for Christmas.

McCulkin killer Garry Dubois had raped before

A photo of Garry Dubois from the '70s

This was not the first Dubois had face court over rape allegations

Hail hits Warwick as heavens open

A storm warning has been issued.

Residents in west Warwick have even reported hail.

Local Partners

Santa comes quietly to the Southern Downs

Warwick Christmas Parade won't be returning this year

Knitting for cancer patients

BEANIE BENEFACTOR: Isabel Stacey (right) with Carol Cooke and Connie Mills, volunteers with the Warwick branch of the Cancer Council.

One woman took her mind off her pain by knitting beanies.

Motocross track open for practice today

Motocross action at Morgan Park.

Dirt bike track ready for a day of practice

Match of the new season in cricket

Colts captain Shaun O'Leary hits 42 not out on Sunday.

Match of the season will be played Saturday

Saturday morning time for parkrun each week

THEY'RE OFF: Warwick parkrun participants at the start of a weekly run.

Warwick parkrun has been going for 160 Saturdays

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

THERE are conflicting reports about why Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for.

Iggy send birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 389,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $175,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!