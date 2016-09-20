23°
What does Warwick need? Our readers have their say

20th Sep 2016 7:15 AM
Wetside water park in Hervey Bay. Photo: Karleila Thomsen / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Wetside water park in Hervey Bay. Photo: Karleila Thomsen / Fraser Coast Chronicle Karleila Thomsen 11h214b

WE asked our Facebook readers whey they thought Warwick needed.

To bring back all the fun things Warwick use to have. Mardis Gras, street parades, etc. Warwick doesn't have a lot and the things it did have, have all been taken away!

Tiffany Lockley

Somewhere for teenagers and the youth of Warwick to hang out. Video games, pool tables, lounges etc.

There is little in Warwick for them to do thus they end up in trouble

Connie Brown

A place where older kids can go when they are troubled and have adults manning it. Some can't talk to their parents. I know there is headspace but if this place had pool table and things for them to do and not become depressed.

Annette Huth

A fast train to Brisbane and better cheaper connections to Toowoomba!

Nicole Horin

More businesses, shops, jobs and less expensive rates, and yes, that's more than one thing

Ray Black

Honestly I was shocked to be driving through Warwick again and realised it's turned into Brisbane.

Prison bars on schools, shops closing left right and centre, nothing in the shopping centre. Nothing like how I remember growing up.

Julie Allen

Help new business get started without unnecessary fees and regulations.

Andrew Robert Self

Water park so kids can go there and play and dont paid to get in so its open for everyone birsbane has one and two.

Emily Koopelian

Some fun places for kids and families, like bowling, and indoor activity place like and inflatable world. All the fun things Toowoomba has, because not everyone can travel to take their kids.

It would probably help children not to go down the wrong path because of boredom and might give Warwick some fun for once.

Vicky Iddon

