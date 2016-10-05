What is a weapon in the eyes of the law

A RECENT string of court cases in Warwick has seen people up on weapons charges for possessing rather unusual items.

Last month, a 21-year-old was charged for the possession of a rifle bolt and last week a Warwick man was fined for making his own knuckle dusters.

Warwick police acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Craig Berry said he'd come across an array of weapons besides stock-standard guns during his time on the force.

"Some of the more obscure weapons located locally include a medieval flail, homemade brass knuckles and a flick comb converted into a flick knife,” he said.

"In their day-to-day duties local police have come across a broad range of illegal weapons, some extremely advanced in technology and other homemade or modified weapons.”

Now, police are calling for residents to familiarise themselves with what could get them into trouble if found in their possession.

"Firearms, whether they are concealable or long-arms, if in working order are generally considered weapons, as are crossbows and the like,” Snr Sgt Berry said.

"Items such as slingshots, clubs or batons, and some items commonly associated with practising martial arts, such as nunchaku, have on occasions been carried under the misconception that it is legal to carry and or use them.

"Certain knives such as butterfly knives and flick knives are also considered weapons in certain circumstances.”

Items such as handcuffs and bulletproof vests are considered restricted items and can also carry penalties.

Despite there being no weapons amnesty in Queensland, Snr Sgt Berry said police were willing to help with the destruction of a weapon.

"If somebody was to locate a firearm which they suspect may not be registered, for example, a weapon located when clearing out an old shed, they are encouraged to contact the police and appropriate arrangements will be made for the collection of the weapon,” he said.

Penalties for weapon possessions range from fines to jail time.

"The individual merit of each case is considered when penalties are imposed by a court,” Snr Sgt Berry said.

If you have any information concerning the illegal possession of weapons, phone policelink 131444 or Crime Stoppers 1800333000.