What the Boxing Day sales have in store for shoppers

Tara Miko
| 26th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
RECORD SALES: Harvey Norman Electrical franchisee Cara Sherman says the store has done record sales already, with more expected on Boxing Day.
RECORD SALES: Harvey Norman Electrical franchisee Cara Sherman says the store has done record sales already, with more expected on Boxing Day.

BOXING Day sales are set to boost already record December sales figures with the city's biggest electrical retailers seizing on renewed consumer confidence.

Electrical giants Harvey Norman and Joyce Mayne have seen some of the highest sales volumes in more than eight years this month, and anticipate today's splurge will top off the already successful month.

Major shopping centre retailers will also cap off a solid December sales performance with stores opening for regular trading hours.

"Boxing Day is what we do wait for all year," Harvey Norman Electrical's Cara Sherman said.

 

"We've certainly had a record December so far and we are expecting a record Boxing Day as well.

"There is huge consumer confidence in the market as well which is fantastic to see and I really think that is coming through in people's purchasing patterns."

Joyce Mayne's Wayne Peters said smaller appliances were the big movers before Christmas and tipped the big-ticket items to be snapped up in today's sales.

 

"It has been a very good lead-up to Boxing Day," Mr Peters said.

"I think there's has been more confidence this year."

The National Retail Association predicts $390 million in sales today across the state, up from $368m last year.

 

Topics:  boxing day grand central harvey norman joyce mayne shopping toowoomba

