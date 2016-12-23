What to do if it rains on Christmas Day?

CHRISTMAS INDOORS: There's plenty of ways to celebrate if it rains on Christmas Day.

IT'S Christmas and you've got the whole family coming from all over the region and even Uncle Neville is making the trip from Mackay.

You've got the table set up outside under the trees in the garden, the food's ready to go and then the heavens open up.

What are you going to do?

With possible afternoon showers forecast for Christmas Day, the last thing you need is for all your plans to be ruined by a little, albeit much- needed, rain.

Here's a list of a few things to do that might just save the day.

1. Be prepared

Have somewhere under cover or indoors ready to move the party to.

Don't be having to drag the dusty Thighmaster out of the patio to make room for 18 people while the chicken goes cold.

Dad, this could be your job, clean out the shed, mate!

Surely there's enough room in there for a decent shindig.

2. Barbecue awareness

If you're planning on cooking on the barbecue and let's face it, who isn't it, make sure you've got something on hand to cover this essential piece of hardware should the rain come.

Get Auntie Marg to bring her spare 3m by 3m marquee for a little barbecue seclusion zone, or rig up a tarp to protect the snags, rissoles and garlic prawns from the elements.

3. Play board games

Drag out the Monopoly or the Scrabble and let the games begin. Or the fights, depending what category your family fits into.

Or have a poker tournament. This is the perfect chance to get grandma's money.

4. Put all the lollies into one room

Hopefully that'll centralise the kids and keep them from tearing up the rest of the house.

Stepping on Lego is a surefire way to get Dad swearing.

A deadlock would also help.

5. Put on an old favourite

Whether that's a classic Christmas movie or the Best of the 12th Man, you'll pick the right one for your audience.