What to expect at the Heavy Horse Day

BAGGAGE: Heavy Horse Day will be at Mick Bradford's property, 122 Swanfels Rd.

HEAD along to the Yangan Heavy Horse Day to see a snapshot from a time when hard yakka was the order of the day.

See fantastic working horses and displays of horse-drawn equipment and heritage working displays of a local blacksmith, wheel- wrighting, haymaking, chaffmaking and corn shelling.

"We've also got an eight bullock team coming,” Mr Bradford said.

"They're coming from up the hinterland at the Gold Coast.”

Chow down on some traditional stew along with damper and tea, and if you're feeling kind, take along a carrot or two for Mick's huge horses.

Local arts and crafts stalls will be selling their wares and food stalls will also be running throughout the day.

Entry costs $10 for all those who pass through Mick's front gates, with proceeds to be donated to LifeFlight.

Little can stop the force of Mick and his 15 heavy horses, though thick, muddy black soil might be a game changer.

As of yesterday, Mick holds a few concerns for the weather, saying if there was an extra 30mm dropped in Yangan he might have to postpone.

"The weather is going to be a problem' they're talking rain,” he said

"We've had two rained out before.”

We will keep you posted on the Warwick Daily News website whether the day will go ahead.