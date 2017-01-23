What's on this Australia Day

JOIN IN: There are plenty of events to celebrate Australia Day on the Southern Downs.

PACK up the family, gather your friends and don't forget some sunscreen and hats for the plethora of Australia Day celebrations on the Southern Downs.

These are the official award and citizenship activities but also check out your local gig guide for themed events in parks and pubs, or wheel out the barbie and host your own Australia Day party.

WARWICK

The Southern Downs Regional Council citizenship ceremony and awards will be held at Glengallan Homestead, New England Hwy between Warwick and Allora from 8am to 1pm.

The citizenship ceremony, Australia Day messages and awards from 10am. Stalls, entertainment, jumping castle, animal nursery and face painting, billy tea and damper, burgers and chips. Free entry. Free shuttle bus from Warwick (reservations required). Further information at Southern Downs Regional Council: 1300 697 372 or www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.

STANTHORPE

Celebrations begin at 6.30am with a family triathlon starting at the pool, along with the Mercantile Relay at noon and free entry to the Stanthorpe pool from 2pm. Official Australia Day activities from 2pm at Weeroona Park include flag raising, a citizenship ceremony, Australia Day messages and the southern region Australia Day awards. The park will have live entertainment, billy boiling, chainsaw races and woodchops, whip cracking, face painting and art and craft activities for kids, and refreshments until 8pm. Further information at Southern Downs Regional Council: 1300 697 372 or www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.

KILLARNEY

Killarney Lions Club will have its citizen awards in Pat Bush Bi-Centennial Park from 8am.

A billy tea and damper breakfast in the park will start the day, followed by the community awards. Further information: John on 0419 785 900.