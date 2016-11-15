23°
What's on this week on the Southern Downs

Sophie Lester
| 15th Nov 2016 3:58 PM
The Ridgee Didge Bush Band will be at the Wheatvale Christmas Bush Dance.
The Ridgee Didge Bush Band will be at the Wheatvale Christmas Bush Dance.

THERE'S plenty to do around the region this week.

Tuck into some great breakfast at Belle Vue Cafe for International Men's Day on Friday.

Enjoy a talk from guest speaker John Brady from Mates in Construction and a performance by a male choir.

Breakfast starts from 6.30am for $17.50. For more information, phone Belle Vue Cafe on 46613340.

Test your knowledge at the Warwick Redbacks Trivia Night this Friday.

Teams of eight can sign on for $10 per person for this brainy battle starting at 7pm at the Redbacks Clubhouse on Jackie Howe Dr.

For more information, phone 0407004532.

Fans will unite for the Allora Doctor Who group third anniversary meet-up party this Saturday.

Starting from 10am at the Allora QCWA Hall there will be party games, trivia, multi-draw raffles and giveaways at this free event.

Attendees are asked to bring a plate to share. For more information, contact the group on Facebook, email allora@doctor whoaustralia.org or phone 0401432587.

Summit Estate Wines at Thulimbah will host host Willie Nelson's Love Child Show for Boot-Scootin by the Vines on Saturday.

This family friendly event will kick off from noon until 6pm, and includes whip-cracking and line dancing displays, a jumping castle for the kids and much more.

Bring along a blanket and picnic basket to enjoy the performances. Wicker Man Beers, Summit Estate wine and finger food options will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online from summitestate.com.au. For more information, phone 46832011.

If you're looking for something closer to home, the Seasonal Feast Markets will return to the Warwick Art Gallery forecourt this Saturday from 8am.

Pick up some fresh produce and check out the Out.Back travelling exhibition while you're there.

The exhibition aims to provide photographers from western Queensland an opportunity to gain an audience to appreciate the images that capture the region.

The art gallery is open from 10am to 1pm both days of the weekend and entry is free.

With Christmas edging closer the first of the holiday events are beginning this week.

Enjoy a rip-roaring performance from the Ridgee Didge Bush Band and pavlova and plum pudding this Friday night the Wheatvale Bush Christmas Dance.

The fun kicks off from 5.30 at Wheatvale State School. Tickets are $11 or $6 for kids prepaid online. For more information, find Wheatvale State School on Facebook.

Southern Downs Regional Council will also host a few events this week.

For contractors in the region, SDRC will host plumbing forum from 6pm today at the Warwick RSL Anzac Room including guest speakers and professional information.

Producers, accommodation providers and backpackers are welcome to attend a meet-and-greet at Stanthorpe Fire Station for the Granite Belt's fruit and vegetable season on Friday at 5.30pm.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora events southern downs warwick what's on wheatvale

