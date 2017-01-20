What's on with the weekend weather

Liz Lobsey took this shot of storm clouds rolling in.

WEATHER-wise, it'll be a bit of a mixed bag for the Southern Downs this weekend.

Today, is set to be another scorcher with the mercury expected to top 36 degrees.

The temperature is currently sitting on 28 degrees.

There is an 80% chance of showers today and the Bureau of Meteorology is also forecasting the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, anytime from late this morning.

Tomorrow will see a top temperature of 33 degrees for the start of the Australia Day Cricket Carnival and the BOM is also predicting an 80% chance of rain again, which is something the cricketers will not be wanting to hear.

The possibility of a severe thunderstorm in the west tomorrow afternoon is also on the cards.

Overnight temperatures will only fall as far as the mid 20s.

Sunday will see a slightly cooler day, getting down to a maximum of 31 degrees.

There's a very slight chance of rain for Sunday.

From Monday the temperatures will again begin to rise, with 32 expected on Monday, 34 on Tuesday and 36 degrees on Wednesday.