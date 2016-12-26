What's open in Warwick today

People flood into Harvey Norman Warwick for the Boxing Day sales.

IT'S Boxing Day and you need to know what is open in Warwick and what isn't.

We've done a quick scout around town and compiled a bit of a list to help you out.

Here's what's open, as of 9.30am.

OPEN:

IGA Warwick

Bunnings Warehouse

Cellarbrations (Warwick Hotel and at Wood St BP open from 10am)

Harvey Norman (large crowds in for the half yearly sales)

Hynes Newsagency (Palmerin St store)

Bluebird Kitchen & Bar (9am to 1pm)

Warwick Friendly Societies Pharmacy Palmerin St store (till 11.30am)

Video Ezy

Warwick Twin Cinema

Gardens Galore

Supercheap Auto

Subway

McDonalds

Hungry Jacks

Zarraffas

Most petrol stations

CLOSED:

Rose City Shopping Centre

Woolworths

Aldi

Big W