What's open in Warwick today

IT'S Boxing Day and you need to know what is open in Warwick and what isn't.
We've done a quick scout around town and compiled a bit of a list to help you out.
Here's what's open, as of 9.30am.
OPEN:
IGA Warwick
Bunnings Warehouse
Cellarbrations (Warwick Hotel and at Wood St BP open from 10am)
Harvey Norman (large crowds in for the half yearly sales)
Hynes Newsagency (Palmerin St store)
Bluebird Kitchen & Bar (9am to 1pm)
Warwick Friendly Societies Pharmacy Palmerin St store (till 11.30am)
Video Ezy
Warwick Twin Cinema
Gardens Galore
Supercheap Auto
Subway
McDonalds
Hungry Jacks
Zarraffas
Most petrol stations
CLOSED:
Rose City Shopping Centre
Woolworths
Aldi
Big W