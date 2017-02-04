Wheatvale School to lose a teacher for 2017

Wheatvale State School ensures all students have an equal opportunity to access a quality education. Photo contributed

IN RECENT weeks passionate and supportive Wheatvale State School parents have taken to social media with pleas and petitions to try and help the school to avoid losing a teacher.

Despite their valiant efforts however, yesterday the sad news was confirmed.

Wheatvale State School would go from three full-time teachers, down to two.

Principal Sharon Turkington said the news wasn't a surprise.

"Today is known as Day 8, when we submit our effective enrolments for 2017,” she said.

"Education Queensland human resources staffing officers decide on the number of teachers needed for the numbers enrolled at a particular school.

"This is how the system works and has for a long time, it isn't anything new.

"It's how its been done for as long as I can remember - there has to some way to decide how many teachers are allocated.”

Mrs Turkington said they had 43 students enrolled at the student this year.

"And this leaves plenty of availabilities, it's a great little school only 15 minutes from Warwick,” she said.

"Losing our Year 7 students to the high school obviously made a difference and with some families moving away, we're a little down on were we'd like to be.

"We'll actually drop down to two and a bit teachers, meaning we'll have three set classes for three days a week and two classes on the other days, so we'll still have that extra support some of the time.

"It simply means we need to be more flexible and work out how we can best support our students.”

Mrs Turkington said the school was generously funded.

"The community has also been great with parents getting right behind us,” she said.

"The community is used to having three teachers at the school so they were understandably keen to do what they could.

"We'll happily take new enrolments and then if our numbers rise, then Education Queensland will definitely re-evaluate our staffing numbers.”