PHOTOS: Wheel sparks Cunningham Highway blaze

UPDATE: Two Gladfield and Maryvale Rural Firefighting crews are still battling blazes caused by a caravan.

Firefighters believe a caravan travelling on the Cunningham Hwy lost one of it's wheels, and caused the fire by throwing sparks into the dry grass along the road.

At least three separate fires were caused by the sparks over a 150m stretch of the highway, which threatened one property east of Gladfield.

A police officer on the scene said the caravan had since driven off.

Photos View Photo Gallery

EARLIER: A LARGE grassfire is burning on the side of the Cunningham Hwy, closing traffic in at least one direction.

The fire is believed to be covering about 150m of land, near North Branch Rd.

Early reports suggest the fire was ignited by a spark from a caravan as it lost a wheel.

Two fire crews and Queensland police crews are on the scene.

Updates to follow.