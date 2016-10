There may even be a thunderstorm in the east in tomorrow afternoon and evening.

IT'S set to be a cooler spring day in Warwick today and forecasters are suggesting there may even be a spot of rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is a 10% chance of rain at some point today.

However, if you're looking take a chance hanging out the washing, today's the day to do so.

Tomorrow there is a 50% chance a shower or two will develop over the Rose City.

