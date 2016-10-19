Why do elite athletes do it better

FLAT STICK: Australia's Mariah Williams, right, in action during the game against England.

WITH the recent wrap up from the Olympic Games, it is worth taking a look at elite athletes to see what we can learn from their dedication, perseverance, and hard work.

These attributes often lead to significant sporting success and there is much that we, spectators and lay-people, can learn from them as we strive to achieve small improvements in our lives and in our personal performance whether it be competitive or non-competitive.

Here's an interesting observation from an elite athlete: "I decided to do it and so I did it."

It's such a simple, refreshing attitude.

Do your research, decide on a plan of action, and then implement.

Too often we encounter people doing a 'mash-up' of programs, where they take the things they like from a number of different sources and try to merge all the different strategies.

It's a recipe for disappointing results.

Elite athletes are rare, but they have similarities that allow them to achieve their goals.

Check out these attributes and ask yourself how closely your attitude or behaviour matches up.

Elite athletes believe that confidence and effort leads to results. Do you believe that you can be successful?

Elite athletes determine the best strategy to get results. Do you have a strategy to follow?

Elite athletes follow the determined strategy without question. Are you consistently applying that strategy?

Elite athletes (or their coaches) record training sessions, food diaries etc. Are you recording exactly what you do (with that strategy) each day?

Elite athletes focus on their ultimate goal. Is your ultimate goal at the forefront of your mind?

If you answered no to any of the questions above, and if you're not getting the results you desire, perhaps it's time for a change in attitude, change in choices and change in habits might just turn your wish into your reality.