Why a tourist had to catch $500 cab back home

POLICE targeted the weekend's Manifest music festival, charging attendees with drug offences, including drug driving, possessing drugs and drink driving.



Acting Senior Sergeant Jeremy Sheldrick, the Queensland Police Darling Downs district tactician, said there "were a number of people charged".



"There were quite a number charged on Friday, a drug detection dog from Brisbane was at Cherrabah on Friday and that led to some charges," Snr Sgt Sheldrick said.



"The drivers charged for drink driving were at the lower end of the scale, but still over."



Act Snr Sgt Sheldrick said anyone charged with drink driving or drug driving at Cherrabah had to find alternative transport home.



"I understand one person charged caught a taxi to Brisbane at a cost of $500," he said.



The operation at Cherrabah, Elbow Valley, included officers from many district stations, as well as the Roadside Drug Test Unit from Brisbane, Tactical Crime Squad from Toowoomba, Road Policing Command units from Warwick and Toowoomba.



Act Snr Sgt Sheldrick said the festival attracted an estimated crowd of 700.



"While the event was officially expected to finish on Sunday night, the operation was ongoing and police would be continuing their presence on Monday," he said.



Up to 15 officers at a time were on duty at Manifest.



Some of those charged at the weekend are due to front Warwick Magistrates Court on October 31.

