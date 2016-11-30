32°
Why we've had the wet, wild weather in Warwick

30th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
STORM SEASON: Wild storms have lashed the Southern Downs this week.
STORM SEASON: Wild storms have lashed the Southern Downs this week. Chris McFerran

IN SCENES rarely experienced in these parts, the Southern Downs bore the brunt of some epic hailstorms over the past week.

Killarney was the first to cop it on Sunday night, leaving the town looking like something out of a North American winter.

Then, on Monday, it was the turn of Allora and Warwick, with heavy hail and pounding rain drenching the region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michelle Berry said this was the time of year for storms like this to appear.

"It's certainly not unusual to see storms like this at this time of year, but what is unusual is the abundance of hail across a few of these storms,” Ms Berry said.

"On Monday we saw a lot of rain as well. There was a report of 44mm in 30 minutes in Allora, which ended up with about 60mm and our gauge at Scots College in Warwick registered 53mm, so they are some pretty heavy falls in a short space of time.”

Ms Berry said the make-up of these particular storms was quite complex.

"So many things need to occur to see storms like the ones we've seen here,” she said. "Not every storm has hail in it, so the freezing level of the atmosphere needed to be quite low, so the hail doesn't melt before it reaches us, and it all also depends on the extent of the severity of the storm.

Ms Berry said the storms aren't yet over.

"There's a good possibility of more storms on Wednesday, possibly severe, but from there storms are more likely to show up east over the Range on Thursday,” she said.

Allora resident Sue Shelby said she hadn't seen anything like it in her seven years in the town.

"In fact I don't think I've ever seen anything like it,” she said.

"I spent 60 years in the New England highlands, where it often snows but the ground was white with hail, and it looked quite incredible.

"My garden was decimated, but I really feel for the farmers around, I've got nothing to complain about really.”

Topics:  warwick weather

