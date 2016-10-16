Windows allegedly smashed at Warwick sporting complex

A NUMBER of windows were allegedly smashed and alcohol stolen from the Warwick Golf Club early today.

Warwick police said the incident allegedly happened between 1.50am and 2am today.

Entry was gained after a number of windows were smashed at the clubhouse.

The police dog squad from Toowoomba were on scene early Sunday in an effort to track the alleged offenders.

The alleged offenders were tracked across the golf course so it is believed they were on foot.

An early police estimate of the alcohol missing put the value at $100.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick police on 46604444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000