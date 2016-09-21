Wins in rodeo ring are old hat for champ Hailey

SHE may be just five years old but Hailey Leeson already has some impressive feats under her brass buckled belt.

The Warwick West State School student is the reigning 2016 ATRA South East Queensland Under 7 Barrel Racing Champion, and now has her sights set on a new challenge.

Hailey is the latest youngster to take on the challenge of being in an entrant in the 2016 Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest's Tiny Tot section.

Hailey's mother, Rebecca, said her daughter had the skills needed to take out the title.

"Hailey loves to barrel race and chase calves on her quarter horse mare Playboy Jewels,” she said.

"Playboy Jewels will be her choice of horse for the horsemanship category, which will be judged the morning of the 15th of October ahead of the presentations that evening.”

Not only good on the back of a horse, Hailey is also a force to be reckoned with.

"Hailey is also an orange belt in Karate,” Mrs Leeson said.

"She also loves riding her push bike and kicking the footy with her dad.”

Rodeo is in the Leeson blood, with Hailey's family members also enjoying success inside the arena.

Her parents, Rebecca and Todd, and brother Tommy have all competed in the ring, and Tommy and older sister Brydie have both been crowned in the quest.

Tommy was named the 2012 Warwick Rodeo Mr Tiny Tot and Brydie was crowned 2014 Warwick Rodeo Miss Tiny Tot.