17°
News

WIRAC's queen of the pool

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Sep 2016 5:00 PM
POOL CAPTAIN: Karen Peters has been at WIRAC for 12 years.
POOL CAPTAIN: Karen Peters has been at WIRAC for 12 years. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Karen Peters

KAREN Peters believes learning to swim is as important as learning to read and write.

The Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre's second-in-charge said everybody should learn to swim, at a young age.

"My dad made sure we all learnt to swim," she said.

"I remember having lesson every week from about the age of five.

"I started my kids in swimming lessons at six weeks old."

Mrs Peters was born in London and moved to Australia with her family at the age of four.

"We were 'ten-pound Poms'," she said.

"Mum and Dad settled in Dapto, near Wollongong, so water was just a part of life growing up.

"There was fishing and swimming, surfing and scuba diving."

Mrs Peters said she grew up with three brothers and a sister and they all enjoyed active childhoods.

"We all had two sports; swimming and something else of our choice. I chose hockey" she said. "But if we started something, we had to finish it, or finish out the season at least.

"Dad was pretty strict like that but it was probably due to his 17 years in the army.

"Although that's the philosophy I took with my kids too. Kids sports can be a pretty expensive exercise."

After finishing school Mrs Peters worked in bank for 15 years and then got a job as an instructor at a private swim school.

Around this time, her husband Noel started to grow tired of living in the Wollongong area.

"It started to get really busy and touristy," she said.

"It took him two years to convince me to move, but eventually I came round and we headed north.

"We'd also bought our daughter a horse but had no land to keep it on, so a move to Warwick and a couple of acres with some chooks and horses sounded pretty good.

"That was 12 years ago, and I still have that horse."

Mrs Peters said she rang WIRAC before moving to Warwick and landed a casual job.

"Then I went part time and about eight years ago I became the aquatic co-ordinator, the role I still hold today," she said.

Mrs Peters said she'd really like to see more parents bring their kids to the pool.

"I don't think the standard of swimming in Warwick is close to where it should be," she said.

"Aside from that, I want to cycle and horse-ride more, do more quilting and keep working here as long as I can."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community, people, warwick, wirac

WIRAC's queen of the pool

WIRAC's queen of the pool

KAREN Peters believes learning to swim is equally as important as learning to read and write. See her story in our regular column - Our City Our Future

Power pole crash at Tannymorel

No one was injured.

Ergon Energy are curently on scene.

Massive sinkhole causes havoc on major highway

Damage to the Cunningham Hwy near Goondiwindi caused by recent rain.

Hole takes up entire lane of highway, causing havoc for motorists

Coles recalls product after allergy scare

Coles is recalling its curried pumpkin and corn burgers.

An undeclared allergen has been found in the product.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Boxers from two clubs aim for fights on Saturday

PUNCH ON: Jake Wyllie (Rose City club) and Brodie Fox (Warwick club) hope to be matched in separate divisions on Saturday at WIRAC.

Fight night planned in Warwick on Saturday

Latest deals and offers

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

NOKIA says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to deliver speeds 1000 times faster than those promised by the National Broadband Network.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Fertile Creek Frontage

Freestone 4370

Rural 0 0 $230000

Only 15 minutes East of Warwick, 40 acres of fertile black soil fronting Freestone Creek has power at the corner of the block. Good rural fencing around the lot...

Hendon - Deuchar

0 Hendon Deuchar Road, Deuchar 4362

Rural 0 0 $150000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or do you like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 8 Hectare block with a gully running through the...

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Modern Ranch Style

141 Falla Lane, Leyburn 4365

Rural 3 2 3 $365000

Modern Ranch style 3 bedroom family home plus an office with cathedral ceilings and aircon, on 10.49 ha with frontage to a creek. Gas cooker, dishwasher, pantry...

Picturesque Valley Property

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 3 2 2 $630000

Located in the picturesque Elbow Valley is this lifestyle property with an income. Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 52.55 hectares with sheds, cattle yards and crush...

Farmhouse with Views

Freestone 4370

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Fantastic views from this large timber farmhouse on 5ac (2.2Ha). It has 2 bedrooms and 2 sleep-outs. The country kitchen has adjoining lounge and dining areas.

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Plenty of Water !

225 Ellwood Road, Applethorpe 4378

2 1 3 $385,000

No water worries - 75,000 litres of rainwater tanks with a filtration system. Another water tank automatically filled from the solar powered bore. Dam has a petrol...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.