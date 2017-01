A WOODENBONG man jumped the fence into a school yard to escape from an alleged attempt to run him over in Warwick at 11am Saturday.

A domestic disturbance spilled into the West Warwick street and a woman allegedly drove over the kerb and on to the footpath in an attempt to run over the man.

Warwick Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, police have taken the Woodenbong man into custody on a warrant which is unrelated to the domestic disturbance. He will spend the next month in prison.