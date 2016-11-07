Woman allegedly smashes car window for cigarettes

NICOTINE addiction has led to a court date for a Warwick woman.

The 40-year-old woman yesterday allegedly smashed the window of a friend's vehicle with a baseball bat to retrieve a packet of cigarettes, which were lying on the front seat of the locked car.

It is alleged another woman left her car at the address and left the premises for up to 2.5 hours.

On her return she discovered the window was smashed and got into a heated discussion with the alleged offender.

A complaint was made to police who subsequently charged the 40-year-old woman with wilful damage.