Woman charged with drink driving and talking on a mobile

A WOMAN driving from Amberley to New South Wales on Friday night had her trip stopped in Warwick when pulled up for a breath test in Albion St.

Warwick police said the 24-year-old from New South Wales was arrested and charged with drink driving after registering a high reading of .176.

The woman was also using a mobile phone when intercepted by police at 11.50pm Friday.

Police said the woman had left Amberley earlier in the night and was on her way to New South Wales.

She was released on bail early today and will face Warwick Magistrates Court on December 21.