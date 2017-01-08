Woman charged with unlawful wounding in Warwick

A 22-year-old woman from Warwick has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding after an alleged "glassing" at the Warwick RSL early today.

The incident happened just after midnight in a smoking area at the Warwick RSL.

A woman in her late 40s was taken to Warwick Hospital for treatment and some stitching after receiving cuts to her face in the alleged incident.

A Warwick CIB spokesman said the women knew each other.

"They was a verbal argument in the smoking area and the incident happened during the argument," the spokesman said.

The 22-year-old woman will face Warwick Magistrates Court on January 11.