Woman with disability harrassed by 'twit' clowns in Warwick

A WARWICK woman is the latest "victim" of the idiotic scary clown fad.

The woman, who needs assistance to walk said she had been approached by two clowns.

"Yeah ran into a couple of twits the other night," she said.

"They were about 12 and about as scary as a soggy bowl of cornflakes.

"I think they went into the school though because when I went back that way two carloads of coppers turned up and they got questioned."

Other readers have also reported seeing copycat clowns in other parts of Warwick over the past few days.