Woman faces jail for Rose City scuffle

A WOMAN has been sentenced to nine months jail with immediate parole after she yelled at and pushed a teenager in Rose City Shoppingworld.

When fronting the Warwick Magistrates Court, Justine Stacy Close alleged the boy she abused was related to a man who bashed her niece with a baseball bat.

Magistrate Anne Thacker was quick to bring up the age-old principle of "two wrongs don't make a right”.

"She doesn't need to take the law into her own hands,” Ms Thacker said.

"And she knows two wrongs don't make a right.”

The 36-year-old's lawyer Kevin Rose said the public scuffle that took place on August 6 this year was "essentially pushing and shoving”.

"She accepts that her reaction was wrong,” Mr Rose said.

Ms Thacker said the next time Close broke the law she would be facing jail.

"You can put yourself in jail... do it again, you're in jail,” she warned.

"If you can't hold your temper... you remove yourself from the community.”