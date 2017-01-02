Woman hit by rolling vehicle at Goomburra

A 21-year-old Brisbane woman was airlifted from Goomburra to Princess Alexandra Hospital on Saturday after being injured when a vehicle rolled down a hill at the Janowen Hills 4WD Park on Inverramsay Rd at 1.15am Saturday.

Acting Sergeant Glen Roche, of Allora police, said the driver of a four-wheel drive left the vehicle to assist another driver and the vehicle rolled backwards.

"The female passenger fell from the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle,” he said.

"She suffered leg and hip injuries.”

The accident was in difficult terrain and the Queensland Ambulance Service from Warwick used their four-wheel drive to get close to the site.

She was treated on the scene, put on a stretcher and carried by ambulance officers and her friends to the ambulance vehicle before being driven in the ambulance to a paddock on the property from where she was airlifted out.

Sgt Roche said there was no suggestion alcohol was involved and no charges would be laid.