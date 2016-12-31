Words of advice for NYE: police

SOUTHERN Downs Police have a few wise words for New Year's Eve revellers - use common sense, plan ahead and register your party if you're hosting.

District Officer Superintendent Mark Kelly said police were well-prepared for celebrations tonight - traditionally one of the busiest for crews across the Downs.

"The key to a great New Year's Eve is to plan ahead - this includes thinking about how much alcohol you're going to drink and how you're getting home," he said.

"Of course, if you're going to drink, don't get behind the wheel. Use public transport, or ride-sharing services where possible or plan a designated driver.

"As well, if you are hosting a New Year's celebration, be sure to register your party with local police.

"Registering your party provides police the opportunity to supply you with advice and resources. And if things do go wrong on the night, police have the information necessary to quickly and effectively deal with any issues."