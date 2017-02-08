Workers to be deported after strawberry farm raid

Australian Border Force officers raided a Cottonvale strawberry farm early Tuesday morning, where 27 people were found to be working illegally.

ILLEGAL farm workers are expected to be deported after a Cottonvale farm was raided by Australian Border Force officials.

A traffic stop last month was what tipped off authorities that 27 workers at the strawberry farm were working illegally.

It's not the first time the farm has come under scrutiny. The owners, I Luv Pty Ltd were fined some $70,000 for underpaying employees last year.

Some of the farm's workers had overstayed their visas, while others were in Australia on a tourist visa only.

It's understood 21 of the workers had been detained and were awaiting removal from the country.

The raid is part of a joint effort between ABF officers, Queensland Police and the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Officers executed warrants at the property, north of Stanthorpe, early Tuesday morning and 27 illegal workers, staying in dormitory-style rooms, were located.

The Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton said this was another good result in the fight against those who continue to employ illegal foreign workers and foreign nationals who abuse Australia's visa programmes.

"The government is serious about ensuring that we have integrity in our visa programmes and we will continue to target individuals and businesses involved in visa fraud, illegal work and the exploitation of foreign nationals,” Mr Dutton said.

"Employers have a responsibility for ensuring that their workers, whether domestic or foreign, are employed legally and that they receive all of their respective entitlements.

"Those employers seeking to bypass Australia's workplace and immigration laws are on notice - the ABF is working closely with law enforcement agencies and the FWO to track you down and prosecute you.

"Likewise, foreign nationals who enter Australia are expected to abide by the conditions of their visa.”

The Federal Government established Taskforce Cadena in 2015, in a bid to target fraud, illegal work and the exploitation of foreign workers.

While an investigation is ongoing, if there is evident to suggest workers have again been exploited at the farm, Taskforce Cadena will address this.

Anyone with information relating to potential immigration offences are encouraged to contact the ABF on 1800 009 623.